Sept. 1, 2016
Trevor Munkvold, left, and Andy Kessler, both with the Lesterville Fire Department, give some attention to racks of ribs they were cooking for the Menno Volunteer Fire Department Car Show and Rib Cook Off Saturday afternoon, Aug. 27.
PHOTO BY ERIK KAUFMAN
NOTE: Due to a printing error, the last two pages (pages 7 and 8) of the Sept. 1 issue of the Hutchinson Herald were not printed with the paper. The last two pages are now available here. Photos from the Menno Volunteer Fire Department Car Show and public notice ads that were to be printed on pages 7 and 8 will be printed in the Sept. 8 issue of the Herald.
The complete article on the Menno Volunteer Fire Department training and car show event can be found here.