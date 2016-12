Sept. 1, 2016

PHOTO BY ERIK KAUFMAN

Trevor Munkvold, left, and Andy Kessler, both with the Lesterville Fire Department, give some attention to racks of ribs they were cooking for the Menno Volunteer Fire Department Car Show and Rib Cook Off Saturday afternoon, Aug. 27.NOTE: Due to a printing error, the last two pages (pages 7 and 8) of the Sept. 1 issue of thewere not printed with the paper. The last two pages are now available here . Photos from the Menno Volunteer Fire Department Car Show and public notice ads that were to be printed on pages 7 and 8 will be printed in the Sept. 8 issue of theThe complete article on the Menno Volunteer Fire Department training and car show event can be found here